Soon after the decision of loan waiver for farmers of up to Rs 2 lakh, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday assured a complete loan waiver in the state for them.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had declared short-term crop loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh taken by the farmers between April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2019.

“We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s statement came when he was addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the chairman of the institute and he was also present at the event.

“Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly,” said Thackeray taking a dig at the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena and BJP fought the recently concluded Maharashtra election together and bagged 56 and 105 seats respectively summing total to 161 seats which was more that the majority mark in 288 seats Assembly. But the coalition didn’t form the government due to a tussle on the Chief Minister post resulting in the collapse of alliance.

Later Shiv Sena joined alliance with NCP and Congress and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.

As per the reports, the cabinet expansion of Maharashtra government is scheduled for December 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the party yet.

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who drew criticism from within the party as well as allies Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra for joining hands with the BJP, is reported to be the next Deputy Chief Minister.

Presently, there are six legislators, two each from the three allies of MVA, who already got seats in the cabinet. The 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly can have a maximum of 42 ministers in the cabinet.