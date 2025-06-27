Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to march together against Hindi imposition

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will march together to protest against the imposition of Hindi language on July 5.

Tentatively it has been announced that the protest march will begin from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan in Mumbai on July 5, though the exact time is yet to be decided.

Significantly, the announcement came 20 years after the Thackeray cousins parted ways to seek their separate political destinies which seem to have reached a point of convergence, as they come together against the imposition of the Hindi language over Maharashtra.

Elaborating about how the decision was taken, Sanjay Raut said, “A third language is being imposed on our children. We are not opposed to Hindi as a language, but in school education, nobody can force any language on Maharashtra. We have found out that Gujarat has been excluded from the government’s three-language policy. Yesterday (Thursday), Uddhav Thackeray raised questions about who is behind this policy. Raj Thackeray also took a tough stand against it. Initially, Shiv Sena had decided to organise a protest march on July 7.

“However, on Thursday morning, Maharashtra’s Minister for School Education Dada Bhuse met Raj Thackeray and tried to convince him about the need to teach Hindi language to students in Maharashtra from Class 1. After this meeting on Thursday (June 26), Raj Thackeray addressed a press conference and announced a protest march on July 6,” Sanjay Raut said.

“However, yesterday (June 26, Thursday) at the same time, we (Uddhav-led Shiv Sena) were holding a press conference and so we were not aware that Raj Thackeray had announced a protest march on July 6. After I left the press conference venue yesterday (Thursday), I received a phone call from Raj Thackeray. He said that Shiv Sena has decided to organise a protest march on July 7, while I (Raj Thackeray) have just announced that a protest march will be held on July 6.

“He said that it does not seem right to hold two separate protests for the Marathi people. He said that if we protest together, it will have a much greater impact and the Marathi people will be happy about it. I told Raj Thackeray that I will discuss the matter with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after which I reached Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Matoshree’ residence and told him about Raj Thackeray’s phone call. Without any hesitation, Uddhav said that it is necessary to show the unity of the Marathi people,” Sanjay Raut said.

“We figured out that the festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi which is celebrated across Maharashtra is on July 6 (Sunday), due to which it would be difficult to reach out to people. We discussed whether we should hold the march on July 7, which is a working day and Monday, or if we should do it on July 5 (Saturday). Then we discussed it with Raj Thackeray. That is how we mutually decided to organise the march on July 5 (Saturday). Raj Thackeray called back after discussing the July 5 date with MNS leaders.

“He said that we will organise the march on July 5 and it was approved by Uddhav Thackeray. So both of them have agreed to participate in the same march on July 5. The 10 am time for the march is not convenient, since people from all over Maharashtra will reach Mumbai to participate. So there will be a change in the time of the march to make it convenient for the people. I spoke to Raj Thackeray today and we have decided to change the time of the march to make it convenient for the people,” Sanjay Raut said.

“Language is an important issue. Both the Thackerays feel the need to forget all our differences and fight together, just as we did during the Samyukta Maharashtra agitation. It is an issue of the self respect and identity of the Marathi people, which is being attacked in Mumbai. During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which led the agitation to form the state of Maharashtra, all parties had sunk their differences and fought together.

“We will certainly invite other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties to join the fight. This is not a political fight. We have seen that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Supriya Sule has also taken a strong position against Hindi imposition. I had a discussion with the Maharashtra state Congress president Harshvarshan Sakpal yesterday. He also took the same position,” Sanjay Raut said.

Almost immediately after Sanjay Raut’s press conference on Friday, several figures reacted to the development. The maternal uncle of the Thackeray cousins Chandumama Vaidya said, “It is a matter of joy that they are coming together for Marathi. I wish them both the best. I pray that the welfare of the Marathi people is achieved through these two brothers. Finally, I am happy as their maternal uncle. I am not involved in politics, but if the two come together, I will support them”.

Mumbai city MNS chief Sandeep Deshpande said, “I think it is necessary to show the united strength of the Marathi people. Raj Thackeray had appealed to the people yesterday. There is an attempt to strangle the Marathi language and impose the Hindi language. So it is necessary for Marathi people to come together and raise their voice against it. Marathi language is not a political issue. No one is big or small in front of the Marathi language. Everyone should come together. Raj Thackeray is positive about this and we are all positive. This march will be organised together on July 5”.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that, “Raj Thackeray had made a statement that he can put his personal ego aside for the sake of Marathi people, and that his ego is not bigger than Maharashtra. After that, Uddhav Thackeray immediately reacted positively. We should take those who look after the interests of Marathi language, Marathi culture and Maharashtra along with us and leave those who are doing harm to Maharashtra”.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Both the brothers will be coming together for the sake of Marathi. This will be a very happy moment for Marathi hearts. There is no doubt that when the Marathi people and the identity of Marathi come together, the traitors of Maharashtra will be nowhere. Therefore, the government will have to bow down before the march”.

MNS leader Prakash Mahajan said, “I am very happy. I heard the news. Raj Thackeray has appealed to all Marathi people to come together for Marathi. I cannot say about the future, but a good start has been made. The first step has been taken on the road on which we wanted to walk together. It is very important for the Marathi people and their rights, their language and for Maharashtra. The question is not only about language, but if we fight together against the injustice being done to the Marathi people, then it will definitely be even better”.