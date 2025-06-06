Uddhav on joining hands with Raj Thackeray-led MNS

Speculation has been rife that the Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS are likely to arrive at some sort of a mutually beneficial political understanding and there is a strong sentiment in the minds of a significant section of Maharashtrian voters that both the Thackerays must “come together in the interest of Maharashtra”.

Uddhav on Friday said, “Whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen. I will give the news soon,” when asked about the possibility of joining hands with his cousin Raj Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which he leads.

Uddhav Thackeray’s statement about “whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra” refers to the sentiment among Maharashtrian voters for both Shiv Sena and MNS to “come together”.

“There is no confusion in the minds of Shiv Sainiks and there is no confusion in the minds of their (MNS) workers either,” Uddhav Thackeray added, after he was asked about the possibility of a Shiv Sena-MNS tie-up.

Uddhav’s latest statement came within hours after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray said that “Political alliances aren’t formed through media sound bytes or newspaper headlines. Direct dialogue is necessary. The two brothers should speak. Some of us talking about this issue will not make any difference. I don’t have any issue with the two brothers coming together”.

Responding to what Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray stated, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and official spokesperson Sanjay Raut who is in New Delhi said, “I have known Amit Thackeray since his birth. He is a sweet person and his statements are also sweet. I welcome the feeling that he has as an uncle would. His statements are very good. Aditya’s role is also very good”.

Sanjay Raut said, “We are positive and even the workers of Shiv Sena and MNS are meeting each other. The morale of workers of both parties has increased due to our leaders taking a positive stand. We are positive. Honorable Raj Thackeray is positive. His colleagues are positive. Honorable Uddhav Thackeray is positive. If the workers of both the parties on the ground have become united because they are very positive, then there is no reason for any concern”.

When asked about Amit Thackeray’s statement, Sanjay Raut said, “All these children (Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray and Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray) have been brothers since before their birth. They must be in touch. You will see the fruit. The process has started. I am absolutely sure that after a few days you will say that the tree has borne a lot of fruit”.

In another indication about which way political winds are blowing, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who had harshly criticised Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut until recently, tweeted a photograph on his X handle, which shows (Sandeep Deshpande) reading Sanjay Raut recently published Marathi book ‘Narkatala Swarg’ (Heaven Within Hell), along with a suggestive caption “There is nothing to hide”.

While addressing media persons in Worli on Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray who represents the Worli assembly constituency was asked about the possibility of the Shiv Sena and MNS coming together, to which he replied, “We have made our stand clear. We are ready to work together with anyone who is ready to come forward to fight for protecting Maharashtra’s interests”.

Aaditya Thackeray reference was to a joint protest held by workers of both the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS last week against an incomplete bridge in Kalyan-Dombivli, as an example of his party’s readiness to work with the MNS. “We know what people want and our intentions are clear,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said in Kolhapur that “All Marathi people in Maharashtra want to see Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray working together”.