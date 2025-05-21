Uddhav-led Sena nominates RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to all-party delegation

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced to nominate its Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to be part of the all-party delegation entrusted with the responsibility of presenting India’s side at the international level, regarding Pakistani terrorism.

The confirmation came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking his support for the initiative.

In a statement posted on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s official X handle, the party stated that it had assured the central government about its participation after receiving confirmation that the delegation is aimed purely to counter Pakistani terrorism and not for political optics.

“This delegation is about India against terrorism, not politics. We will do what is right and needed for our country,” the tweet on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s X handle stated.

“Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had a telephonic call with party president Shri Uddhav Thackeray, yesterday, with regards to this delegation. This delegation is about India against terrorism, not politics. On being reassured about this, we have also assured the government that we will do what is right and needed for our country via this delegation. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will be a part of the delegation with other MPs from across the country,” the Shiv Sena statement mentioned.

“Right after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, all political parties expressed support to the Prime Minister in the fight against terrorism, especially Pakistan-based terrorism and to destroy their infrastructure and bases. We all are united with the armed forces acting against terrorism and there must be no two ways about it,” according to the Shiv Sena statement.

“We do have our opinions about the diplomatic situation and the failure of the intelligence and security apparatus in Pahalgam, and we will keep asking questions in the best interest of our nation, within our country. However, we must rally globally to expose Pakistan-based terrorism, in order to isolate and destroy it,” the statement informed.

“We have also communicated to the union government that while we are united in this cause, a protocol of better informing the parties could be followed with regard to these delegations, to avoid chaos and mismanagement. We have also asked for an all-party meeting to voice the same and to discuss Pahalgam as well as Operation Sindoor, chaired by the Prime Minister, at the earliest. We stand united in our fight against terrorism,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena statement mentioned.