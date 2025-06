Amid the growing uproar over Maharashtra’s new three-language policy in schools and ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, estranged cousins — Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray — appear to be reuniting. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Friday announced that the two leaders will now jointly lead a protest against the alleged “imposition” of Hindi in Maharashtra’s school curriculum.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “We are not against Hindi, but its implementation should not be done forcefully. Uddhav Thackeray has also adopted the stance taken by Raj Thackeray. There will be one rally on July 5. We will discuss where the rally will go and the timing.”

The controversy stems from the Mahayuti government’s April decision to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which includes a three-language model. Initially, Hindi was required as the third language. Following the backlash, the government revised the decision, making Hindi optional. The policy is widely perceived as a veiled attempt to enforce Hindi on students across the state.