Uddhav and Raj Thackeray likely to hold alliance talks soon, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated here on Thursday that direct talks between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to work out a political alliance are likely to begin soon, though he refused to give any specific date.

“The two leaders will decide soon. It will start soon. Either of them could take the initiative. Both of them are brothers and big political leaders. Both of them will have direct discussions. We will give an idea about it at the right time,” Raut said, when asked about political realignments ahead of the upcoming local civic and municipal elections in Maharashtra.

“Raj Thackeray has already presented his position about the alliance. He has expressed his desire for an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray has responded positively to it. Discussions should be held between the two main leaders. Raj Thackeray has taken a very important step. Uddhav Thackeray has also shown positivity in this regard. Also, Uddhav Thackeray has clearly instructed us that whatever feelings Raj Thackeray has expressed must be respected. We should also respect that feeling,” Raut said.

Raut stated that any potential alliance would not be caught in a cycle of proposals. “The alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS will not get caught in any cycle of proposals. If anyone thinks that this alliance will not be allowed to happen in the game of proposals like ‘you give a proposal and we will accept it’, nothing of the sort will happen.”

In a related development, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab said, “The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is positive about an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. We have given a positive response to Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray should take a decision on it”.

“Marathi people want both Thackeray brothers to come together. Both Thackerays are also positive. Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray has already said that the door to discussions has never been closed. Now both the leaders will meet soon, discuss and decide the next step,” Parab said, without revealing any date.

“We (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) are ready to move forward according to the decision taken by the party leadership in both the camps. As elections approach, the two leaders will make a decision. I am a junior leader. The two leaders will sit and decide,” Parab said.

“It is up to Raj Thackeray to decide whether he wants to come with us or not, since Uddhav Thackeray has already said that he is ready to come together by putting aside all disputes. Therefore, an agreement on a Shiv Sena-MNS alliance will be reached soon,” Parab said.