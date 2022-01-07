UCO Bank’s 79th Foundation Day Celebrations Celebrated With Glee

On the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day of UCO Bank, on January 6, 2022 at the Zonal Office, New Delhi, Mr. Sujoy Dutta, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head, UCO Bank, New Delhi garlanded the portrait of the founder of the bank, Mr. Ghanshyam Das Birla and Lighted the lamp.

Along with him in the said function F.C.C. Branch Head and Deputy General Manager Mr. GS Gupta, Deputy Zonal Head Mrs. Kusum Gupta, Service Branch Head and Assistant General Manager Mr. Khushi Ram, Retail Branch Head and Assistant General Manager Mrs. Jyoti and A.M.B. Branch Head and Assistant General Manager Mr. T.C. Poonia lit the lamp. Zonal Head Shri Sujoy Dutta and officers & employees of the above branches present on the occasion recited UCO Bank’s Vision and Mission dedicated to the service of the country and the people.

The 79th Foundation Day of the Bank was celebrated with joy and customer meet was organized in all the 83 branches of the Zone located in Delhi-NCR. On the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day of UCO Bank, Mr. Soma Shankar Prasad, the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank, after assuming charge in the Head Office, inaugurated in New Delhi Zone where Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head of New Delhi Zone, Mr. Sujoy Dutta welcomed and greeted him. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shri Soma Shankar Prasad addressed all the staff members and extended his best wishes on the 79th Foundation Day.

In addition to the above program, in Noida Sector 3 branch of the bank, blankets were distributed among 50 poor and needy people in the dignified presence of Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head Shri Sujoy Dutta.