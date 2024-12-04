Logo

# India

U R Pradeep, Rahul Mamkoothathil take oath as MLAs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Ministers, legislators,  senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran   and family members and friends of both the new legislators were present at the function. 

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | December 4, 2024 8:24 pm

CPI(M)’s U R Pradeep and Congress’ Rahul Mamkootathil, who won from Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments in Kerala, respectively in the recent by-election, were sworn in as MLAs on Wednesday.

Speaker A N Shamseer administered the oath at a function  held at R Shankaranarayan Thambi Hall of the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Ministers, legislators,  senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran   and family members and friends of both the new legislators were present at the function.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, who  defected to Congress a week before the polls also present at the function

UR Pradeep of CPI-M   was elected from Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Thrissur district . He was the legislator from the same constituency during 2016-21. He defeated his Congress rival and former MP Ramya Haridas by a margin of over 12,000 votes.  Rahul Mamkootathil,  state Youth Congress president, won from the Palakkad Assembly constituency .He defeated BJP’s C Krishnakumar  by over 18,000 votes.

Speaker AN Shamseer  gave gifts to new MLAs UR Pradeep and Rahul Mankootil in blue trolley bags. The bag contains a copy  of the Constitution and a book on the Legislative Rules. The bag was delivered to the MLA hostel. The Speaker’s office informed  that the  gift being given in a blue trolley bag is  only coincidental.  Blue trolley bags  have  become  a  very controversial issue  in the Palakkad by-election.

