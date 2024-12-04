U R Pradeep, Rahul Mamkoothathil take oath as MLAs

CPI(M)’s U R Pradeep and Congress’ Rahul Mamkootathil, who won from Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments in Kerala, respectively in the recent by-election, were sworn in as MLAs on Wednesday.

Speaker A N Shamseer administered the oath at a function held at R Shankaranarayan Thambi Hall of the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Ministers, legislators, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran and family members and friends of both the new legislators were present at the function.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, who defected to Congress a week before the polls also present at the function

UR Pradeep of CPI-M was elected from Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Thrissur district . He was the legislator from the same constituency during 2016-21. He defeated his Congress rival and former MP Ramya Haridas by a margin of over 12,000 votes. Rahul Mamkootathil, state Youth Congress president, won from the Palakkad Assembly constituency .He defeated BJP’s C Krishnakumar by over 18,000 votes.

Speaker AN Shamseer gave gifts to new MLAs UR Pradeep and Rahul Mankootil in blue trolley bags. The bag contains a copy of the Constitution and a book on the Legislative Rules. The bag was delivered to the MLA hostel. The Speaker’s office informed that the gift being given in a blue trolley bag is only coincidental. Blue trolley bags have become a very controversial issue in the Palakkad by-election.