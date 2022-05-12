Two top hotels in Srinagar fined for fleecing tourists

The tourism development in Kashmir on Thursday fined two top hotels for “exorbitant rates and other service deficiencies”.

Continuing with its efforts to check overpricing of tourism services by service providers, a team of officers of the tourism department conducted checks of various hotels in the city to check the services and their pricing being offered to visitors, an official spokesman said.

During the checking, the team of officers slapped fine on two hotels, Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace for exorbitant rates and other service deficiencies. The units were also served notices that action under relevant clauses of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act and other legal action would follow for the violations and if course corrections are not done, said the spokesman.

The team of officers comprised Deputy Directors, Registration Kashmir, Assistant Directors, Headquarters and Recreation, Assistant Director, Enforcement, and other officials.

It may be recalled that the Department, after receiving several complaints by tourists and locals of overcharging and other service deficiencies constituted a Central Committee of officers to regulate the tourism services across Kashmir and ensure that proper services are delivered at reasonable prices.

The drive of the Committee is planned to intensify in the coming days.

The Department has cautioned all the service providers against overcharging, cheating, or touting while appealing to them to conduct their business within the highest hospitality traditions of the place and not let the law enforcement agencies take any action against them for any violation.