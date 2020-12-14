Two terrorists were killed and one arrested on Sunday in an encounter with security forces at Poshana area of Poonch in Jammu division.

The encounter broke out in the morning when a joint team of Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned the area following inputs about presence of terrorists. Security forces gave an opportunity to terrorists to surrender but they rejected the offer and opened fire.

The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days back and were heading for south Kashmir’s Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon, officials said.

They said it was a joint group of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and have been pushed into this side in an apparent attempt to disturb the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections which got a tremendous response from the people, causing frustration to Pakistan.

The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani- Dugran village. The terrorists were trapped in a snowbound area and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces, they said, adding the security forces retaliated and killed two of the militants. Another terrorist was captured alive. They said both the slain terrorists are suspected to be Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling in the Degewar Sector of Poonch.

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K’s Kathua

Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The firing from across the border in Pansar border outpost area in Hiranagar sector started around 10 p.m. on Saturday.