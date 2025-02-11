Two soldiers killed, one injured, one allegedly committed suicide

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed on Tuesday through the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the border fence. The tragedy occurred on the India-Pakistan border, in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu district. The White Knight Corps of the Army posted on X that the IED exploded in the Laleali area in the Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities.

“White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers”, the Army said while adding that search operations in the area were underway. It is yet to be confirmed whether the IED was planted by terrorists or men of the Pakistan agencies.

Advertisement

In another incident, a soldier was injured in a suspected sniper attack along the Line of Control (LoC), in the Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district last evening. The soldier sustained a shoulder injury and is reported to be stable.

Advertisement

In another incident, a soldier posted at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar allegedly committed suicide by using his service rifle. The deceased, identified as Satyajeet Kandhol from Panipat Haryana, was serving with 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

In another development, GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions visited forward areas of the Rajouri Sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities.