Two Meghalaya coal miners die of poisonous gas in Assam

n a tragic incident, two coal miners from Meghalaya succumbed to poisonous gas near an illegal coal mine in Tinsukia district, Upper Assam.

The miners were found unconscious in Lidu Pahar of the Tinsukia district.

Despite the efforts of locals to rush them to the Margherita First Referral Unit (FRU) immediately for medical attention, they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Their bodies have since been transferred to the Margherita police station.

This unfortunate event underscores the persistent dangers associated with illegal coal mining in the region.

A few weeks ago, on June 21, a seven-member delegation from the Assam assembly conducted an inspection of illegal coal trade and rat-hole mining activities in Tinsukia, highlighting the ongoing issues.

Another devastating incident on May 25 involved a landslide and cave-in at a mining site between Bargolai and Namdang in the Patkai hills, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

This disaster claimed the lives of two Khasi labourers from Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district: John Nongrum from Jatah village and Phiniellin Umbah from Korhadem village.

Despite being outlawed, illegal rat-hole mining continues unabated in the region, posing severe risks to both human lives and the environment. The recurring tragedies have sparked widespread concern among local communities, with environmental activists calling for decisive action to prevent further loss of life and environmental degradation.

This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost associated with illegal mining practices and underscores the urgent need for sustainable mining policies to protect lives and preserve the environment.