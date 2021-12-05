Two LeT terrorists arrested in Shopian

Police along with security forces on Sunday arrested two active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A Chinese pistol, two Chinese hand grenades, and ammunition were recovered from them. Cash amounting Rs. 2.9 lakh was also recovered from their possession.

Acting on specific input regarding the presence of an active terrorist Shahid Ahmad Gaine resident of Doomwani Keegam of proscribed terror outfit LeT and his close associate at village Doomwani near Rambi Ara.

Police along with Army’s 44RR and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. When joint parties of Police and SFs approached the suspected spot, the two suspects tried to flee from the spot.

However, the duo was arrested tactfully by the joint search parties. The other arrested terrorist has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian.