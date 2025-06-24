Two killed, one injured, two missing as landslide hits Yamunotri route

Two persons were killed, one suffered serious injuries, and two others were reported missing in a landslide on the Yamunotri-Jankichatti road at Naukainchi in Uttarkashi on Monday evening. Search operations are underway to locate those trapped in the debris, and traffic movement has been halted, leaving tourists stranded on the route.

Two bodies were recovered, while rescuers safely extricated a teenage girl, even as search operations continue to locate more people trapped under the debris. Search and rescue efforts, which were halted around 9 pm on Monday, resumed on Tuesday morning. Officials from the State Disaster Management Department fear that more individuals may still be buried under the debris and boulders in Naukainchi.

According to officials, two bodies — including that of a 12-year-old girl — were recovered, while one injured person was rescued alive and sent to the hospital for medical treatment late Monday evening. The officials did not rule out the possibility that two or more people may still be buried under the debris. Rescue operations were halted around 9 pm on Monday due to heavy rain.

The officials said 4-5 people were seen on the road when the landslide struck, with boulders and debris cascading down rapidly. Rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and local police rushed to the spot to begin search operations.

Meanwhile, local police said a large number of tourists on their way to the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines remained stranded throughout the day on Tuesday as rescue operations continued. The police added that efforts were being made to clear the road and resume traffic, but poor weather conditions made the task difficult.