Two J-K policemen dismissed on charges of involvement in anti-national activities

Two cops are among four employees who have been dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government on charges of their “deep involvement in anti-national activities”, said an official on Wednesday.

Their dismissal orders were issued by the government on Tuesday evening.

Among the dismissed employees are 2 from the Police Department (Constables), one from the School Education Department (Junior Assistant) and one from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Village Level Worker). They have been dismissed in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India, the official said.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror related activities.

Identifying the dismissed employees, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Pulwama, Constable in Police was allegedly involved in the commission of offence of supplying, transporting and facilitating delivery of Arms and Ammunitions for promotion and executing terror acts, the official said.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in the School Education Department, a resident of Kupwara, is also accused of being involved in the commission of offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around Lolab area and has become a full fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having direct relationship with the terrorists and secessionists ecosystem, the official said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police, a resident of Kupwara, being resident of border area in Kupwara had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt. He has been accused of having a direct association with the kingpins of a narco-terror syndicate operating across the border and has a direct relationship with terrorists and secessionists ecosystem, the official said.

Mohammad Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, a resident of District Baramulla, is accused of being a hardcore drug peddler. He had received huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across the LoC in PoJK, playing a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from narco trade that inevitably gets channelized to sustain terrorists-secessionists ecosystem in J&K. He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K origin, who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990, for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK, the official added.

The government has adopted a Zero- tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service, he said.