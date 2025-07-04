Two from Rajasthan Held with Liquor Truck in Jharkhand

Gumla police seized a truck carrying 1,020 cartons of beer at Puggu Bypass. The truck was intercepted based on a tip-off received by the Superintendent of Police, Gumla.

Acting on the input, a police team led by SDPO Gumla began vehicle-checking operations at the bypass around 10:25 PM Thursday. During the operation last night, the truck was seen approaching from the Gumla side toward Ranchi. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee. The vehicle was chased and stopped by the police. On questioning, the driver and his associate claimed the truck was loaded with cotton but could not produce any supporting documents. The accused were identified as Akbar Khan, 21, son of Gulab Khan, resident of Dherasar Netarad; PS Chauhatan, District Barmer, Rajasthan; and Sarif Khan, 22, son of Subhan Khan, resident of Alamsar Dingarh, PS Dhanu, District Barmer, Rajasthan.

The police searched the truck and found 730 cartons of Tuborg beer and 290 cartons of Kingfisher beer. Each carton contained 24 cans of 500 ml. All cans had “For Sale in Punjab Only” written on them. The vehicle and its contents were brought to the police station. The total seizure amounted to 1020 cartons of canned beer. Two mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

Both individuals were taken into custody, and the truck was confiscated. Legal action has been initiated.