Two dead as eviction drive turns violent in Assam

Two people were killed in police firing in Assam during an eviction drive that turned unruly. The incident occurred at Kochutoli village under the Sonapur revenue circle in the outskirts of Guwahati late Thursday.

Jubahir Ali and Haidar Ali succumbed to injuries at a hospital after being shot at by the police. Over a dozen others, including a magistrate and police personnel, were injured.

Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Additional security personnel were deployed and the situation remained tense.

The police said the eviction drive passed off peacefully from Monday to Wednesday, but turned violent as the villagers confronted the officials and police personnel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said rail traffic on the Digaru-Tetelia section of Lumding division was disrupted for two hours when around 300 to 400 evicted people came to the railway track.

“The track has been cleared by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police and normal train service has resumed. Three trains underwent detention. There were no attempts by the protestors to carry out any sabotage of railway property,” the NFR said in a statement.