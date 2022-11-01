Two-day seminar on ‘Android Accessibility’ for visually impaired held in Srinagar

A two-day training seminar on ‘Android Accessibility’ for visually-impaired students was held at the Tagore Hall here wherein the participants were made aware of the modern technologies and apps designed for such persons.

The seminar, which was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association in collaboration with Bookshare, M Junction and Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), concluded on Monday.

At the seminar, Homiyar, Zainab Chinkawala and Piya Nandi imparted training on basic talk back, reading and writing skills, note taking practice through phone, and training about easy reader book share. The students also shared their experiences with the training providers.

The President of ACT, Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan, said, “I get immense satisfaction while interacting with disabled persons, especially the youth. Conducting such seminars for the visually impaired students helps them learn how to use smartphones for their benefit.

“Today, technology is so advanced for the visually impaired that once they are able to use these devices, they will be able to communicate with other people more freely.”