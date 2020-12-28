Amid the threat of new strain of coronavirus from UK, a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program starts today in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam.

The government plans to cover 30 crore people in the first phase when it rolls out a vaccine for coronavirus. All the four states will report their observations to the centre recorded during the program.

The focus of the test is on the management of possible adverse events after immunisation, and dry runs that include checks on cold storage and transportation arrangements.

As reported by NDTV, a total of 2,360 training sessions have been held so far, and 7,000 officials have been trained, including medical officers and vaccinators.

The dry run in Andhra Pradesh will take place in Krishna district aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid-out mechanisms in the state, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar told reporters.

“It will provide insights into any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual drive,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Five sessions will be held at identified locations in these four states with 25 test pre-identified beneficiaries – healthcare workers – for each session.