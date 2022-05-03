Two CRPF men injured in IED blast

Two CRPF personnel were injured on Monday in an IED attack by terrorists in the Larmoo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Giving details of the incident, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the IED blast occurred while a joint team of Police and CRPF were conducting area domination in two bulletproof bankers.

Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. The security forces team is retaliating and reinforcement has been sent along with senior officers.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid festival.