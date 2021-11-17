Two CRPF jawans, civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists

Two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured on Wednesday morning when terrorists tossed a grenade in Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A CRPF officer said that terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF party that was on routine security deployment.

The injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition was stable. Security forces have launched a massive search for terrorists involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army in north Kashmir’s Uri sector has foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists. The firing took place after the suspicious movement was noticed by troops in the area. Search operations have been launched by the forces. Further details are awaited.