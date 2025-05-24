Two Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand; surveillance of outsiders increased

Two women, including a Doctor from AIIMS Rishikesh, were detected covid positive in Uttarakhand following which the state government has been alerted to increase surveillance of the people coming from outside.

Women found positive had recently returned from Bangaluru and Gujarat.

According to the state health director Sunita Tamta both Corona positive patients are under medication and one of them is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) Rishikesh.

In her statement to the media Tamta claimed that the covid-19 patients have their recent travel histories. One of them is a doctor at AIIMS who returned from Bangaluru while other came from Gujarat to take part in religious functions in Rushikesh. Tamta stated that both underwent Covid-19 test based on the symptoms they had and detected corona positive.

The lady doctor patient isolated at her home was doing fine while the Gujarat woman was admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh.

“There is no Corona positive from within the state but with these two cases with travel histories health department has been alerted. All the districts have been directed to keep their oxygen plants and beds active. Apart from this department has increased surveillance and Corona virus tests” said Tamta.

Its significant that these are the first covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past more than three and half years. According to the health department officials surveillance of the people coming from outside is important for Uttarakhand mainly because of large daily influx of tourists from across the country.

“Discovery of two Corona positive patients in the state specially when tourist season is at its peak cannot be taken lightly. Large number of tourists are coming from other Indian states including those where covid-19 positive cases are more in numbers. Strict surveillance of the people coming outside is being has been started by the department” said a senior officials on the condition anonymity.

Meanwhile following guidelines from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) to increase surveillance for covid prevention Uttarakhand Health Department has asked all the districts to be on alert and follow the central guideline.