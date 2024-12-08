Two cops killed in incident of fratricide in J&K

Two policemen were found dead with bullet injuries in the Udhampur district on Sunday morning, police suspected this as an incident of fratricide.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the police station Rahmbal received information that two policemen from Sopore in North Kashmir travelling towards the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) at Talwara in Reasi district in a departmental vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers reached the spot and investigation is going on.

Advertisement

Officials said that a policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle before turning the weapon on himself and committing suicide in Udhampur district.

The two policemen along with another colleague were travelling from North Kashmir’s Sopore to the STC Talwara when the incident took place.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two cops were found lying inside a police van near Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am.

Officials said the head constable opened fire at the driver over some argument before committing suicide.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned.

SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure said the accused used his AK 47 assault rifle in the firing.

“They were posted in Sopore and belonged to Kashmir. The accused shot dead his colleague before killing himself,” officials said, quoting preliminary information.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in Kathua after noticing suspicious movement of about three to four persons.

“We received inputs about suspicious movement and we responded immediately within one hour. Search operation is being done in the entire area by Army, SOG, CRPF. Surveillance is being done. Three-four people were there,” said SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena.