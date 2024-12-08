Two cops in J&K found dead in suspected incident of fracticide

Two policemen were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district on Sunday morning. Police suspected this as an incident of fracticide.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the police station Rehmbal received information that two policemen from Sopore in North Kashmir travelling towards STC Talwara training centre in a departmental vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers reached the spot and investigation is going on.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple around 6.30 am, officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

It is worth mentioning that incidents of suicide by security forces personnel deployed in the terrorism hit Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed an increase in the past few months.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in Kathua after noticing suspicious movement of about three to four persons.

“We received inputs about suspicious movement and we responded immediately within one hour. Search operation is being done in the entire area by Army, SOG, CRPF. Surveillance is being done. Three-four people were there,” said SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena.