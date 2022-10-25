Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Two charred to death after bus catches fire in Ranchi on Diwali

Two charred to death after bus catches fire in Ranchi on Diwali

The driver and helper of a bus were burnt to death after the bus caught fire to the flames of earthen lamps kept inside on Diwali night in Ranchi.

ANI | Ranchi | October 25, 2022 12:46 pm

Two charred to death after bus catches fire in Ranchi on Diwali

Representational Photo

The driver and helper of a bus were burnt to death after the bus caught fire to the flames of earthen lamps kept inside on Diwali night in Ranchi.
The tragic incident took place at the Khadgarha bus stand under the Ranchi Lower Bazar police station area on Monday night.

According to Ranchi Police, on the night of Diwali, the driver and the helper performed puja on the bus. They lit diyas inside the bus. After the puja, they slept inside the bus. Meanwhile, the flame of the burning diyas engulfed the bus on fire. Both the driver and the helper were charred to death.

The bus was to leave for its destination on Tuesday morning.
After getting information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot but by then the bus was completely raged up. Police also reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family refuses to perform last rites, demand post-mortem report first
Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra held for torturing domestic help; claims allegations are "politically motivated"
TN girl suicide: SC declines father's plea to stay 2nd post-mortem