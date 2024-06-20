Two CAF jawans die as pickup van plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Two jawans of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) lost their lives when their pickup vehicle overturned and plunged into a 20-foot-deep gorge in the Naxal-affected region in Balrampur district.

The accident, which also left one jawan and the driver severely injured, occurred in the Samri police station area on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a team of three CAF jawans from the 10th Battalion in Ramchandrapur was traveling in a pickup truck towards Chunchuna Pundag.

Advertisement

The vehicle, on its third trip to deliver supplies to the Pundag camp, experienced brake failure near Bhutahi Mod around 8 PM, causing it to lose control and fall into the gorge. The deceased, Head Constable Fateh Bahadur and Constable Narayan Prasad, were crushed under the vehicle and died.

Jawan Rampratap Mandavi from Sitapur, along with the driver, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Both were rescued by fellow CAF jawans and the Samri police team. Mandavi is currently receiving treatment at Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, while the driver is being treated at Kusmi Community Health Center.

A solemn farewell ceremony for Head Constable Fateh Bahadur and Constable Narayan Prasad was held at the Kusmi police station. The ceremony, attended by SSP Dr. Lal Umend Singh and several police personnel, paid tribute to the fallen jawans.

Following the ceremony, the bodies were dispatched to their respective home villages for final rites. Head Constable Fateh Bahadur hailed from Chiraiyadand village in Uttar Pradesh, and Constable Narayan Prasad was a resident of Pokasari in Sitapur.