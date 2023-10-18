Two BSF jawans from West Bengal injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu

Two BSF jawans belonging to West Bengal were injured when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and opened fire at an Indian border post in the Arnia Sector of Jammu.

A BSF spokesman on Wednesday morning confirmed that Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday night at 8.15 pm resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops which was befittingly retaliated by alert BSF troops in the Arnia Sector. Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries who were immediately provided medical assistance .

Reports said that the BSF jawans were injured when Pakistan Rangers targeted the Vikram post in the Arnia border. The injured jawans have been admitted to the government medical college, Jammu, for treatment.

Advertisement

The injured jawans have been identified as Constable Alok Saha (44) and Constable Sujeet Biswas (35), both of West Bengal. They were from the 120 Battalion BSF.