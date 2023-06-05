Two boys go missing in sea in Kozhikode

Two boys went missing in the sea while playing football at Kozhikode beach in Kerala on Sunday morning.They went missing in the sea while they were trying to recover a lost football

The incident took place at 8 am on Sunday while they were playing football on the beach. Police said there were reportedly three boys who tried to swim and recover the lost ball from the sea.

One of them was rescued by a few local fishermen, who noticed the boys in distress. But they could not rescue the other two boys.

Though the rescue guards carried out intensive search for over four hours, they could not spot the missing ones. Fishermen who joined the search in the morning said the turbulent sea affected the rescue mission. The support of Cost Guard too was sought to widen the search.

The missing boys are Mohammed Adil (18) and Adil Hassan (16) from Olavanna in Kozhikode.