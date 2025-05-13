Two booked in Karnataka for criticising PM Modi and Operation Sindoor

One person each from Bengaluru and Mangalore has been arrested for inflammatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor on Tuesday.

In the first instance, a man named Nawaz reportedly said that PM Narendra Modi’s residence should be bombed. He was arrested within hours after sharing a video on social media under the account name ‘Public Servant’. The video contained inflammatory remarks in which Nawaz questioned why Modi’s residence had not been bombed and accused the Prime Minister of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Nawaz was arrested by the Bandepalya police after an FIR was lodged against him.

Advertisement

The man was picked up shortly after the video went online and was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Parappana Agraha Central Jail in Bengaluru. He will face investigation under sections related to incitement and threats to national security.

Advertisement

In Mangaluru, Reshma N Bariga, a university student and resident of Belalu near Belthangadu, is under investigation for a social media post that is critical of the country’s armed forces. She reportedly posted a Kannada poem on Instagram reflecting on the futility of war and used the hashtag #dikkaraoperationSindoora (Down with Operation Sindoor). After some time, she deleted the post but later followed it up with another post defending her action.

Local police have registered an FIR against her, and further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.