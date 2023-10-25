Two bogies of Patalkot Express catches fire; two injured

A major train mishap was averted when two coaches of 14624 Patalkot Express turned into an inferno near Bhandai Station on the Agra-Jhansi section on Wednesday afternoon.

In the incident, two people received burn injuries and were admitted to hospital.

GRP sources here said that the train was on its way to Chhindwara from Ferozpur in Punjab when at around 3:45 pm the incident was reported.

Eye-witnesses said that a short circuit led to the fire in which 2 coaches were razed to ashes. However, all the passengers of the coaches were evacuated on time.

Rahul of Jhansi was one of the passengers, who received a burn injury.

Meanwhile, due to the incident several trains including Vande Bharat and Durg Humsafar have been stopped at Agra station.