Two arrested for firing on bakery shops demanding extortion money

Two gang members were arrested for firing outside bakery shops demanding extortion money in Delhi’s Ranhola area, Police said on Tuesday.

Both the suspects — Mandeep and Rahul — were apprehended by the police along with the seizure of a stolen bike which was used in the commission of the crime.

The arrest took place after an encounter between the cops and the assailants, resulting in one of the accused Mandeep sustaining a bullet injury on his leg.

On September 14, a firing incident outside the bakery shops was reported at Police station Ranhola, said an official.

Yogesh Tunda of Gogi gang had fired, demanding an extortion amount of Rs 5 crore from the bakery owners, the official added.

Based on the incident, a team of the Special cell identified the suspects with CCTV footage analysis and human intelligence.

The incident took place on September 14 when two bike-borne assailants fired upon as many shops. Although at that time, no note demanding ransom was found from the spot.

The police discovered that the bullets hit the steel counter of one shop and glass of another. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.