Two army jawans killed in line of duty in East Sikkim

Two jawans travelling in a vehicle died in the line of duty in East Sikkim, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday late evening.

The two deceased jawans were identified as Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore.

In a statement, the Indian army expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“Havaldar S Maity & Naik Parve Kishore lost their lives in the line of duty while driving a vehicle during operational duty in East Sikkim,” an Indian army official said in a statement.

Tributes poured in on social media for the deceased brave hearts.

“These brave soldiers gave their lives in service to their country. We will never forget their sacrifice. My deepest condolences to the families of Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore. May their souls rest in peace,” posted a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

