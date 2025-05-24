Two Army Brigades, a mobile network established in Billawar for people’s safety: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that two Army Brigades and mobile network in the remote areas of Billawar region have been established, which would not only provide security to the local people but also ensure surveillance through mobile connectivity and ease of communication in far-flung areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this during a Public Durbar in the Billawar area of Kathua district.

The Public Durbar was attended by senior officers of the district administration, representatives from all the engineering wings and the health department, along with elected representatives, including MLA Satish Sharma, DDC Chairman Mahan Singh, and DDC members.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that one Armed Brigade had already been established at Sarthal, and now another similar Armed Brigade has been set up in Rampur township of Billawar. This will not only provide round-the-clock Army surveillance in the area, but the Army personnel will also maintain regular liaison with the civil administration, with the concerned Brigadier and the DM constantly being in touch.

As for the Mobile network, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the far-flung areas, particularly areas beyond Lowang in the Bani area, were deprived of connectivity ever since independence, and only yesterday evening, the first mobile phone call was made after the installation of the mobile tower and mobile network. This has not only come as a huge facility for the local residents, including students and youth, but will also enable the armed forces to maintain round-the-clock, real-time surveillance, he said.

All these measures, taken as a result of the personal follow-up on a day-to-day basis by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have instilled a lot of confidence and a sense of security among the local people.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said that the long-pending demand of widening the Dhar Road has been taken up with impetus received from the Home and Defence ministries in the wake of the recent armed conflict, and very soon, the BRO will hand over this road to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for widening.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that last summer, the main demand from this region was regarding the shortage of drinking water. He informed that this too has also been taken care of with 55 Jal Jiwan Mission (JJM) schemes approved for the region, of which nearly 70% work has been completed at a cost of Rs 131.55 crore. This, he said, has ensured drinking water supply to 14,875 households.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the Minister informed that another 1,250 households in the Billawar town will be given the facility of drinking water supply at a cost of Rs 11.03 crore.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that he has suggested a proposal for a Master Plan for Sukrala Mata, which can be taken up at its next Board meeting. This could enable this entire area to attract a new genre of tourists, like Mussoorie, etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled his recent visit to the International border, saying that nearly 2,500 family bunkers constructed along the Hiranagar sector over the last seven years have been found highly convenient and have received appreciation from the local people. As a result, demands have now been received from other areas, including the LoC, for the construction of similar family bunkers.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh held a Public Durbar, which lasted for nearly two hours. During his interaction, the Minister gave a patient hearing to individuals and sought to dispose of their grievances and demands on the spot by issuing the required instructions to the administration.