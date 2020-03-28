Amid the countrywide 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25, the authorities are pro-active in spreading information on Twitter about the developments to tackle the major health crisis of 21st century.

A special page has been provided by the social networking giant, Twitter, by the name of ‘INDIA – COVID-19 local information’.

This page is a timeline of Tweets with information and advice from the prime minister, chief ministers, other state and central Ministers and public health authorities across India.

As of now, there are multiple tweets visible on the page from Indian authorities giving information on the launch of apps, donations and availability of medical equipment among other developments over the coronavirus crisis.

Here is a glimpse of who tweeted what on the issue:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the top of the list, as there are multiple tweets coming out from the PM on the issue.

In one of the tweets, PM told about the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” he tweeted.

PM Modi also tweeted some responses from different Radio Jockeys after having a Video Call with them over the current health crisis and seek their help to fight the menace altogether.

Although the Indian Railways has suspended all its passenger train services, the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has not taken the trains off the checklist to fight the menace.

In a tweet, Goyal told about the train coaches being converted into isolation words – a preparation to Combat Coronavirus.

In another tweet, the minister informed about the simplification of norms for procurement of medical equipment related to COVID-19.

GeM India has also created a dedicated page for COVID-19 related categories.

After railways, another significant information was provided by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who told about the engagement of aeroplanes for providing testing kits for COVID-19 on time.

It is to be noted that all the domestic and international flights are stranded amid the lockdown to avoid transmission of the virus among passengers.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers from different states were also engaged in providing developments on this page.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told about his interaction with city leaders around the world about strategies to deal with COVID-19.

“Last evening I had a fruitful interaction with city leaders from around the world about strategies to deal with Covid-19. Shared Delhi’s approach and also learned a lot from experiences of other countries,” he said.

Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland informed about the ‘self-declaration’ app. According to the Chief Minister, this is a self-declaration is mandatory for those who have entered the state after March 6, 2020, even if they have called the state/district helpline.

Chief Minister of Assam also tweeted about a meeting to review the preparedness on COVID-19.

The CM directed the officials to sanitise roads and public places & stressed on the proper implementation of lockdown, it said.

India is in a ‘complete lockdown’ mode for 21 days in view of the deadly coronavirus. The lockdown has come into effect from March 25 midnight as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

As of now, there are over 800 cases of COVID-19 reported in India with 19 deaths. The global death toll has reached around 27000.