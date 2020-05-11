In a twist in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy, it has been revealed that the alleged conversation discussing rape and gangrape of a girl never happened on the private Instagram group.

The police investigating the scandal said that the comment was made by a girl posing as a boy, allegedly to test a boy’s response.

It is reported that it was a separate Snapchat conversation between two individuals, initiated by a girl, which “coincidentally got mixed up” with the Instagram group.

The alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.

The police said no case will be registered against either the girl or the boy. “Although, creating a fake id is wrong, her intent was not malicious so we are not filing any complaint,” an official told news agency PTI.

“The girl had created a fake Snapchat account to test the values and character of her male friend. She wanted to check the boy’s reaction when someone suggested something like that to him, and particularly when someone spoke about her. So she created a fake account in the name of a fictional boy called Siddharth. Using that fake account, she began a one-on-one conversation with him, and suggested the sexual assault idea,” Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“The screenshots of their private conversation were mixed with the objectionable screenshots from the Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’,” he added.

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning “gang rapes”.

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi Police, known as the CyPAD Unit swung into action after a female Instagram user leaked chats from the group, including obscene images of around 15-16 girls.

A Class 12 student above 18, who is said to be the admin of the group, was arrested last week. Earlier, a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi was taken into custody and 27 others identified as the city police on Monday initiated a probe against the Instagram chat group.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.