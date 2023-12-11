TVS Motosoul 2023 announces collaboration with Alpinestars; showcases 7 new custom bikes

TVS Motor Company marked an exhilarating start to TVS Motosoul 2023 in the heartland of Goa.

Day 1 of TVS Motosoul 2023, on December 8, was packed with high-octane, adrenaline blazing events including the announcement of TVS Motor’s association with Alpinestars. This was followed by the unveiling of seven stunning custom builds based on the company’s newly launched flagship motorcycle – TVS Apache RTR 310, and TVS Ronin models. This display of innovation and craftsmanship underscores TVS Motor’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and performance.

“TVS Motosoul has become synonymous as a haven for riding communities that share a common love for motorcycling. Driven by TVS Motor’s focus towards global premiumisation, led by our flagship brands – TVS Apache and TVS Ronin, we are today a strong global community of over 5 million customers. To celebrate this community, and their camaraderie and passion for motorcycling, we are thrilled to return with the third edition of TVS Motosoul, which is not just a festival, it’s a feeling, ” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

Speaking on the partnership and custom launches, he said, “As part of our continuous efforts to elevate the experience for our customers, we are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Alpinestars. This partnership signifies our commitment to rider safety, comfort, and style, ensuring that our customers enjoy the thrill of riding with the globally renowned best-in-class gear. Furthermore, we are excited to unveil seven exceptional custom builds at TVS Motosoul, demonstrating our passion for pushing the limits of design and performance. These builds showcase the versatility of our products, and exemplify our commitment to offering an unparalleled experience.”

TVS Motor announced a thrilling collaboration between TVS Racing – India’s first factory racing team which has been scripting racing history since 1982 with Alpinestars, a renowned name in the world of high-performance riding apparel and gear. The association aims to combine TVS Motor’s cutting-edge technology and Alpinestars’ expertise in safety and innovation, to enhance the overall riding experience for customers.

This association goes beyond the track, extending to the rider’s identity with the introduction of co-branded riding gear and urban wear. This move aims not only to enhance the safety and performance of riders but also to create heightened visibility, showcasing the synergy between two brands committed to excellence in the world of motorcycling.

Extending its commitment of bringing refreshed and innovative custom builds, TVS Motor showcased seven motorcycles based on the TVS Apache RTR 310 and TVS Ronin, which have been developed after collaborating with popular custom builders from different geographies.