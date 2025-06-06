TVK gears up to take on DMK in TN polls; Vijay to launch 42-day mass outreach

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election expected early next year and the ruling DMK having sounded the poll bugle, actor Vijay is expected to launch his mass outreach from July end which would also galvanise his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the grassroot level.

According to party sources, Vijay would tour Tamil Nadu extensively and District functionaries have been asked to submit a detailed tour programme, which includes road shows and public rallies. An official announcement on Vijay’s 42-day mass outreach tour would be made shortly and this would dispel the criticism that the actor-neta is not serious about stepping on to the ground, the sources added.

Ahead of this state-wide tour, Vijay had held meetings of Booth Committee functionaries besides confabulating with district-level functionaries to strengthen the party organisation from the village onwards. Also, having completed his upcoming flick, Jananayagan, he is also free to concentrate on party work. For, he had launched the party in Feb 2024 to contest the 2026 assembly election. Hence, TVK stayed out of the LS 2024 contest.

The party embracing a Dravidian ideology and Ambedkarism with a slice of Marxism, has as its icons among others social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, Ambedkar, and Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Further, at the party’s first political conference in October last, Vijay had declared the ruling DMK as its political adversary and the BJP as the ideological enemy.

Now, poll strategist and Jan Suraj party president Prashant Kishor has teamed up with the actor. Vijay is attracting huge crowds wherever he goes and the party wants to cash in on his film personality.

Meanwhile, TVK general secretary N Anand has filed a counter to the petition filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a Chennai Civil Court seeking a ban on the TVK’s flag, having an elephant, claiming that it resembled that of the BSP’s flag. In his counter, the TVK leader submitted that while the BSP flag has a single elephant, the TVK’s flag has two elephants, making it different and it would not cause any confusion to the electorate. Moreover, the TVK flag was designed in tune with Tamil Nadu’s unique history, culture and society, he added.