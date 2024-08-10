Logo

TV Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has appointed Mr T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of the government for a tenure of two years, starting 30 August, an order said on Saturday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 10, 2024 8:03 pm

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has appointed Mr T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of the government for a tenure of two years (X/@upscnetwork4 )

The Tamil Nadu cadre officer will succeed Mr Rajiv Gauba when he retires on 30 August. Mr Gauba was serving as Cabinet Secretary since 2019.

