TV Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary

Coal production spikes 10.70% in July, dispatch growth at 8.49%
As of July 19, the Ministry of Coal has achieved production at 294.20 MT, reflecting a robust growth rate of 10.70% compared to the same period last year, which was 265.77 MT.
The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has appointed Mr T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of the government for a tenure of two years, starting 30 August, an order said on Saturday.
The Tamil Nadu cadre officer will succeed Mr Rajiv Gauba when he retires on 30 August. Mr Gauba was serving as Cabinet Secretary since 2019.
