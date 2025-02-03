Tuti assumes charge as Jammu Zone IGP

Bhim Sen Tuti on Monday took over the charge of Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, from outgoing Additional DGP (ADGP) Anand Jain.

Prior to his posting as IGP Jammu Zone, he served in the Police Department in various capacities such as SDPO East, Jammu; Addl. SP Sopore; SP Leh; SP Kishtwar; DIG JSK Range (twice); DIG DKR Range; and IGP Headquarters.

During service, he also remained on deputation to Jharkhand and UT of Ladakh as SP/DIG.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by DIG JSK Range, Shiv Kumar, along with other senior officers from the Jammu district.

A detailed briefing was given by the outgoing ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, to the incoming officer on emerging challenges on account of crime, militancy, and law and order in the Jammu province.

Besides, an introductory meeting was also held with the officers by IGP Jammu Zone, and a briefing was given to focus on important emerging challenges of Jammu Zone.

The Zonal Police Headquarters bid a farewell to Anand Jain.

