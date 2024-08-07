Truth must come out: Opposition demands investigation into Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics disqualification

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics has triggered massive public outrage, with opposition leaders demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Reacting to Phogat’s disqualification, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that “truth must come out” and demanded a through investigation into the technical reasons which led to Phogat’s disqualification.

Congress MP KC Venugopal expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and sought an explanation from the government.

“We are asking for an explanation from the government on what has happened. It’s a very sad moment. We are very proud of her. The whole country is proud of her,” the Congress leader said.

Questions over coaching staff’s role

Vinesh Phogat’s uncle Mahavir Phogat and a prominent figure in the wrestling community, expressed disbelief over the situation.

“I am in disbelief. Never imagined that Vinesh would have to go through this. Vinesh would have been extra, extra responsible. What were the coaches doing?” he questioned, pointing fingers at the coaching staff for not ensuring that Vinesh was within the allowed weight range.

He also highlighted that although there are rules but players are usually allowed to compete if they are 50 or 100 grams overweight.

“The Rules are there, but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight, they are usually allowed to play. People must not despair… I’ll prepare her for the next Olympics,” he said.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha also joined the chorus of criticism, taking aim at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“What was the entire team in the Indian Olympic Association doing? Wasn’t it their job to periodically monitor Vinesh’s dietary and water consumption to ensure 100% that Vinesh was within a safe weight range of outer tolerance limits? This is sad; bizarre.” Jha said.

Amid the public outrage and opposition’s demand of investigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly spoken to IOA President PT Usha.

According to reports, Modi sought first-hand information on the issue and urged Usha to explore all possible options to support Vinesh’s case. He also encouraged her to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification if it could aid Vinesh’s situation.