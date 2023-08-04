Truth always wins: Rahul Gandhi on SC order

After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that “truth always wins” and he has clarity about his path.

Addressing the media at AICC headquarters after the Supreme Court’s verdict, Rahul Gandhi said: “Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai (whether it is today or tomorrow or the day after, truth always triumphs). But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work.”

“I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support,” he said.

The Supreme Court in an interim order on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark

Addressing the mediapersons, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the Supreme Court judgement staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ remarks defamation case, saying that it is a victory of democracy and the Constitution.

Kharge said earlier Rahul Gandhi was disqualified within 24 hours from the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament (MP) with effect from his conviction in the case.

“Now, we will see, how many hours will they take in reinstating Rahul Gandhi’s membership as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha,” he wondered.

Top party leaders including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi were also present at AICC headquarters.

Meanwhile, Congress workers celebrated at AICC headquarters in Delhi following the Supreme Court’s decision.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to work to protect the idea of India.

“Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will write to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House following the apex court order.

“It’s a happy day…I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told a news agency.

“This is the victory of truth. This will prove costly for Prime Minister,” he said.

Chowdhury sought to raise the demand for revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha on Friday. He said he will also make the demand on Monday.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi has “refused to bend” despite the relentless efforts of BJP.

“The Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, @RahulGandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.