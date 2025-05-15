Trump says he told Apple CEO Tim Cook not to “Make in India”; claims New Delhi offered trade deal with “no tariffs”

Days after claiming that India agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan after he warned of halting trade, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he told Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook not to “Make in India”.

Speaking at an event with business leaders in Qatar, Trump said, “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday…He is building all over India. [I told him] I don’t want you building in India.”

During the Coronavirus pandemic, China had imposed severe restrictions, affecting the production of several firms. After the pandemic, Apple set up an assembly and production unit in India, and by the end of March 2025, its production in the country had reached USD 22 billion.

As per reports, Apple was planning to source all of its iPhones sold in the US market from India by the start of next year. In the last one year, Apple’s iPhone production in India has increased nearly 60 per cent.

After his conversation with Cook, Trump claimed Apple will increase its production in the United States.

“India offered trade deal with no tariffs”

The US president also claimed that New Delhi offered Washington a trade deal with literally no tariffs.

India has offered us “a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff,” the US president was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. He, however, didn’t elaborate any further.

Ever since Trump returned to power in the US, he has been targeting India over “high tariffs” imposed on American goods and products in the country.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit earlier this year, the two countries agreed to negotiate a bilateral trade deal. The deal is still said to be a work in progress. So far, there has been no response from New Delhi on Trump’s claim of a zero-tariff deal offer.