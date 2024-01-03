Truckers protest: MP CM shunts collector over ‘Kya Aukat Hai Tumhari’ remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav today took action against another senior IAS officer, Shajapur Collector Kishore Kanyal, and removed him from his post following a video in which the Collector was seen misbehaving with a truck driver saying “Kya Aukaat Hai Tumhari,” (What is your status in society).

Just a few days ago, the CM had ordered transfers of the State Transport Department Principal Secretary, State Transport Commissioner, Deputy Transport commissioner, Guna Collector, Guna SP and suspended the Guna RTO and Chief Municipal Officer after 13 passengers were charred to death trapped inside a bus that overturned after being hit by a dumper in Guna district on 27 December 2023.

Yesterday, a video of the Shajapur incident had gone viral. The incident occurred on 2 January when the Shajapur Collector was holding a meeting in his office with truck drivers during the stir of truckers over the union government’s proposed increase in the punishment regarding hit and run cases.

In the video, an angry Kanyal can be seen and heard saying to a truck driver, “…Kya Karoge Tum …Kya Aukaat Hai Tumhari (what will you do? What is your social standing?)

The truck driver replied saying, “yehi to ladai hai ki hamari koi aukaat nahi hai,” (this is exactly what we are fighting for, that we have no status in society).

Taking action against the Collector, the CM ordered his immediate transfer.

Dr Yadav also said on X that everyone’s work and feelings must be respected. He added that the MP government is a government for the poor and is working concertedly under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for the welfare of the poor. The CM said officers must take care of their behavior and language.

Kanyal, a 2013 batch IAS officer of MP cadre, has been made a Deputy Secretary in the State Secretariat at Bhopal.

Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna, an IAS officer of 2014 batch, has been made the new Collector of Shajapur.