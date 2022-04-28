Truck speeds away with toll official clinging to it in Andhra

A truck with a toll official, standing on its bumper and clinging to the vehicle for dear life, sped away for about 15 kilometers on a highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday came to light after a video went viral on social media.

The toll official had climbed on the bumper to scan FASTag after the cameras installed at the toll plaza at Amukathadu in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district could not read it.

Even as the official, identified as Srinivasulu, was scanning the tag, the truck driver sped away. The official began screaming but the driver did not stop.

As Srinivasulu held on tightly, some motorists, noticing a man standing on the bumper and screaming for help, some motorists tried to chase the vehicle but in vain.

The toll plaza staff alerted the police, who finally forced the truck driver to stop at Veldurthi. The driver was taken into custody.

The truck from Haryana was heading towards Hyderabad from Anantapur district and it was found that the driver was trying to escape the toll plaza without paying the toll.