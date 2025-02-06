Truck driver shot dead after he jumps Army’s check post in Kashmir

A truck driver was shot dead by an Army search team after he allegedly defied a signal to stop at a check post and sped his vehicle away in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in a statement on Thursday said that a suspicious civil truck was spotted speeding towards the post but did not stop despite multiple warnings.

The troops chased the truck for 23 kms after which the vehicle was overtaken and stopped.

The killed driver has been identified as Waseem Majeed Mir, a 35-year-old resident of Goripora Darpora Bomai, Sopore.

The Chinar Corps said in a statement; “On 05 Feb 2025, based on a very specific intelligence input about the move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn’t stop despite repeated warnings, instead accelerated further while crossing the checkpost. Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming at the tyres to deflate which led to the vehicle halting at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead”.

“The fully loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station. Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress”, the statement added.