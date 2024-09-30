Trout production in Himachal Pradesh registers a 15.70 per cent increase

Himachal Pradesh has registered an increase of 15.70 per cent in trout production in the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the previous year, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Monday.

He said the total trout production in 2022-23 was 1170.50 metric tonne and in 2023-24 it rose to 1388 metric tonne, whereas in the year 2021-22, the total trout production was 913.50 metric tonne.

The Chief Minister said his government is making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy in order to benefit people residing in rural areas.

Advertisement

“Thousands of families in the state rely on fisheries for their livelihood. Currently, 742 families are engaged in trout production. Therefore, the state government is making a policy to boost the fish production in the state, thereby strengthening the economy of fishermen,” he said.

Sukhu attributed the growth in trout production to the collaborative efforts of the fishermen and the government.

“The increase in the production is a clear result of the hard work of our fishermen and the government’s supportive policies,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh has nine trout hatcheries in the government sector and six in private which supply trout seeds to the farmers. Additionally, the Fisheries Department has been imparting training to the fishermen on modern techniques in trout farming.

“For the first time, a special training camp was organized for the people residing in far-flung areas of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district. Similar camps were held in Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts regarding trout farming,” he informed.

He said in the Kullu and Mandi districts, trout farming has reached commercial levels with Himachali trout being in high demand in five-star hotels in Chandigarh and Delhi.

“The growing popularity of trout farming is also contributing to tourism in the state. With advanced farming techniques and increasing market demand, trout production is poised for further growth that can benefit the farmers and the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh’s cold and oxygen-rich water provides the perfect environment for trout farming.

“Over the years, Himachal Pradesh has established itself as a leading player in trout farming and now holds the top position in trout production in the country. Today, trout farming has become a lucrative occupation for thousands of farmers, making it a key sector in the state’s rural economy,” he said.

Stating that the state government was contemplating establishing a Trout Brood Bank at Patlikuhl in the Kullu district to provide high yielding trout brood-stock and rainbow trout seeds, he said this step would further benefit the trout rearers by enhancing trout production.