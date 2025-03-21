Tripura tables Rs 32,423 crore deficit budget for 2025-26

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday presented a Rs 32,423 crore deficit budget for the financial year 2025-26 without any new taxes.

Addressing a press conference after tabling the budget, he emphasized that the fiscal plan prioritizes inclusive development, women’s empowerment, and increased capital expenditure to boost the economy.

The finance minister highlighted that the budget size has significantly increased by Rs 4,618.77 crore compared to the previous year’s budget estimates of Rs 27,804.67 crore.

The 2024-25 budget was later revised to Rs 30,296.50 crore, reflecting the government’s efforts to accommodate essential expenditures. Despite the increase, the budget deficit for the current fiscal stands at Rs 429.56 crore.

In a major move to support the state’s development, the finance minister announced that the government has not introduced any new taxes for the third consecutive fiscal year.

Instead, the administration has focused on capital expenditure, which has been increased to Rs 7,903 crore, marking a growth of 19.14 percent over the previous budget estimates.

The government projects the State’s Own Tax Revenue at Rs 4,010 crore and the State’s Own Non-Tax Revenue at Rs 504 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Speaking on the sectoral allocations, Roy stated that the budget has earmarked Rs 1,885.42 crore for the agriculture and allied sector, reflecting an increase of 9.49 percent.

The education sector, which has been identified as a priority area, will receive Rs 6,166.19 crore, marking an 11.94 percent increase.

Additionally, the health sector allocation has been raised to Rs 1,948.69 crore, representing a growth of 12.89 percent from the previous fiscal year.

The finance minister also announced the introduction of 13 new schemes aimed at promoting inclusive growth and women’s empowerment.

Tripura’s economy, which remains largely agrarian, has been gradually diversifying with an increasing focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.