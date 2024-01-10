Tripura Police seize 1630 kg of cannabis, one arrested

Tripura Police on Tuesday conducted an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 1630 kg of dry cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore.

The recovery was made in the Bet Bagan area, located near the Assam-Agartala National Highway number 8, police said.

According to the police, the operation was launched on the basis of information that a 14-wheeler truck, laden with cannabis, was leaving Agartala.

A team, comprising members from the Tripura Police, CRPF Battalion 140, 28 Battalion Assam Rifles, and the 3rd Battalion TSR, along with the Executive Magistrate, assembled to intercept the truck, police said.

The team set up a checkpoint to curb illegal smuggling. Upon searching the truck, they discovered dry cannabis concealed in rubber bundles, police said.

“We recovered 1630 kg of cannabis, which has a market value of around Rs 1.63 lakh,” Avinash Rai, the Superintendent of Police in Dhalai, said.

Earlier, under the ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ Campaign in Dhalai, the police seized about Rs 36 crore worth of illegal drugs last year, while there were similar hauls worth Rs 17 crore in 2022 and Rs 3 crore in 2021, the Dhalai SP said.

Further details are awaited.