Tripura objects to Bangladesh’s embankment construction along ‘Zero Line’

The Tripura Government has raised strong objections to Bangladesh’s construction of embankments along the ‘zero line’ of the India-Bangladesh border, citing violations of border protocols and rising local unrest.

The issue will be formally addressed in the upcoming Joint Rivers Commission meeting between the two nations.

Advertisement

Bangladesh has been rebuilding a large embankment near Alinagar in Moulvibazar district, close to Tripura’s Rangauti area. Some sections of this embankment encroach upon the ‘zero line’, sparking concerns among residents of Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

Advertisement

Officials confirmed that Bangladesh did not seek prior approval from Indian authorities before extending the embankment beyond its designated territory.

In response, India objected and halted the construction, instructing the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent any further work in the disputed area until the matter is resolved diplomatically.

Amid rising tensions, the Congress party staged a long march on Saturday to the Tripura-Bangladesh border, demanding immediate intervention from the Central government to address the encroachment.

The ‘zero line’ marks the boundary between India and Bangladesh, extending 150 yards on either side of the border pillar. Construction within this zone is strictly regulated and requires mutual agreement between both nations.

With diplomatic discussions now on the agenda, the resolution of this issue will set a precedent for future border infrastructure developments between India and Bangladesh.