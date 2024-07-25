Tripura MP pushes for international tag to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Member of Parliament from Tripura, called upon the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take steps towards designating Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) as an international airport.

Addressing Speaker Om Birla, he emphasized the strategic importance of the airport, which serves as the sole aviation hub for the state of Tripura and a crucial access point for the entire northeast region.

Deb highlighted the significant upgrade of the MBB airport, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a state-of-the-art terminal in 2022.

This new terminal, equipped to handle 1,200 passengers, caters to both domestic and international flights and boasts 20 check-in counters.

He also noted the Tripura government’s financial contribution of Rs 18.85 crore to the Airport Authority of India to facilitate the commencement of Agartala-Chittagong flight services.

Further illustrating the airport’s readiness for international operations, Deb mentioned the installation of an Instrument Landing System and comprehensive ground lighting.

Despite these advancements and the Ministry of Finance declaring the airport a Customs Checkpost on January 4, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to notify the immigration check post.

Deb urged the Civil Aviation Minister to liaise with the Home Ministry to expedite this notification. He asserted that upgrading MBB airport to international status would greatly benefit the people of Tripura and enhance connectivity for the northeastern region.